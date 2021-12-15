Brokerages Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.83. Employers reported earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.92 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

EIG stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00. Employers has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $43.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcsally purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Employers by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Employers by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Employers by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

