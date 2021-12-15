Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at Mizuho

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $380.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SQ. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.94.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $170.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.55. Square has a 1-year low of $168.61 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Square will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Square by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

