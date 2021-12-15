Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at Mizuho

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $380.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.94% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SQ. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.94.
Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $170.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.55. Square has a 1-year low of $168.61 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Square by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
