Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.04, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.22. Ventas has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average is $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

