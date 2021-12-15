Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) to “Overweight”

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $83.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

REXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

NYSE REXR opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.55. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 111.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 194,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 37,702 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $5,393,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 217,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

