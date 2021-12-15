Zacks Investment Research Upgrades New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) to Buy

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.86. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,820,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 308,332 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 37.9% in the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth $7,032,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 87.2% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,711,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,294 shares during the period. 48.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

