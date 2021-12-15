HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Update

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the November 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HOYA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $156.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.81. HOYA has a 52-week low of $109.02 and a 52-week high of $179.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.39.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 24.37%. Analysts forecast that HOYA will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

