TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 156.8% from the November 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

TAG Immobilien stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

