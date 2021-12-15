Short Interest in Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Increases By 166.7%

Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MASN opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Maison Luxe has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe, Inc engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

