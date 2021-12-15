Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,666.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.