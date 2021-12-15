E.On (FRA:EOAN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.65

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €10.65 ($11.97) and traded as high as €11.47 ($12.89). E.On shares last traded at €11.44 ($12.85), with a volume of 4,433,339 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EOAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($12.64) price objective on E.On in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($15.28) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.04) price target on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.84 ($13.31).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

