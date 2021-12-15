Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Truist

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price trimmed by Truist from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.50, a P/E/G ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $630,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 3,129.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 217,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 211,113 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,763,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 28.6% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

