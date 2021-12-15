Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) & Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Critical Review

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Capital Bancshares 23.46% 8.98% 0.67% Atlantic Capital Bancshares 40.56% 13.88% 1.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Capital Bancshares $1.24 billion 2.42 $66.29 million $4.54 13.09 Atlantic Capital Bancshares $109.28 million 5.24 $22.54 million $2.36 11.95

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Capital Bancshares. Atlantic Capital Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Texas Capital Bancshares and Atlantic Capital Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Capital Bancshares 1 5 6 0 2.42 Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 2 4 0 2.67

Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $75.30, suggesting a potential upside of 26.68%. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus target price of $25.85, suggesting a potential downside of 8.38%. Given Texas Capital Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Texas Capital Bancshares is more favorable than Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares beats Atlantic Capital Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

