Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) & TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Head to Head Survey

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and TMC the metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turquoise Hill Resources $1.08 billion 3.02 $406.29 million $2.62 6.18 TMC the metals N/A N/A -$36.54 million N/A N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals.

Profitability

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turquoise Hill Resources 28.23% 6.04% 3.86% TMC the metals N/A -913.50% -19.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Turquoise Hill Resources and TMC the metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turquoise Hill Resources 2 3 1 0 1.83 TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00

Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus target price of $16.58, indicating a potential upside of 2.43%. TMC the metals has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.00%. Given TMC the metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Turquoise Hill Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMC the metals has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats TMC the metals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc. is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc., formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

