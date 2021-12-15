Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.64.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock worth $825,694,983. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

