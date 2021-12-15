Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.64.
NASDAQ:ASO opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19.
In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock worth $825,694,983. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
