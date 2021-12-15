Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.33.

FISV opened at $104.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 104,934 shares valued at $10,677,829. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

