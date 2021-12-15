LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LPSN. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.08.

Get LivePerson alerts:

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average is $56.96. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.14.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million. Equities analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.