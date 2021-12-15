Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will report $29.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.40 million to $30.70 million. Docebo reported sales of $18.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $104.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $105.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $147.05 million, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $153.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Docebo.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million.

DCBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Docebo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.10.

DCBO stock opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -130.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.38. Docebo has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $92.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 235.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the third quarter worth $313,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the third quarter worth $2,038,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the third quarter worth $2,547,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the third quarter worth $872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Docebo (DCBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.