Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $367.59

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.59 ($4.86) and traded as low as GBX 333.52 ($4.41). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 337 ($4.45), with a volume of 428,610 shares traded.

MGAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.21) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 365 ($4.82) to GBX 425 ($5.62) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Advanced Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 403.13 ($5.33).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 356.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 367.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £963.12 million and a P/E ratio of 22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In related news, insider Clement Woon bought 9,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 389 ($5.14) per share, with a total value of £37,806.91 ($49,962.88).

About Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

