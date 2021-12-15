Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.38.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $143.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.02 and a fifty-two week high of $150.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.53.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is -1.08%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

