Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.60. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 1,037 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Patriot National Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $57.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 145,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,965 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

