Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.29. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 11,586 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 12.06%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. during the third quarter valued at $225,000. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

