Short Interest in Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Drops By 81.8%

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AMIGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. HSBC cut Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.12.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

