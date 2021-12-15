Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the November 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Astellas Pharma stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. Astellas Pharma has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $18.46.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Astellas Pharma will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

