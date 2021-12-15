Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NVTS. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $22.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of Navitas Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

