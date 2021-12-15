Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $320.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.00.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $270.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.99, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.78 and its 200 day moving average is $187.30. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $79.22 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 57.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 72,007 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at $389,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 170.2% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after buying an additional 259,471 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter worth $175,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

