FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Rating Increased to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FDS. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $389.00.

FDS stock opened at $461.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $444.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $476.06.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,334 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,723,982,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

