Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VINC. Laidlaw started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vincerx Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ VINC opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Vincerx Pharma has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $26.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.