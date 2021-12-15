Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VINC. Laidlaw started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vincerx Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.
NASDAQ VINC opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Vincerx Pharma has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $26.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27.
Vincerx Pharma Company Profile
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.
Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.