Comparing Cielo (CIOXY) & Its Rivals

Cielo (OTCMKTS: CIOXY) is one of 218 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cielo to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cielo alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cielo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cielo 0 2 0 0 2.00 Cielo Competitors 1206 6050 11303 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 39.83%. Given Cielo’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cielo has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Cielo has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cielo’s rivals have a beta of 3.31, meaning that their average share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cielo and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.17 billion $95.11 million 5.57 Cielo Competitors $2.93 billion $328.57 million 6.45

Cielo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cielo. Cielo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cielo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo 8.04% 7.20% 1.03% Cielo Competitors -2.08% -77.41% 1.37%

Dividends

Cielo pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Cielo pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 26.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Cielo rivals beat Cielo on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Cielo

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions. Its products include Sky Mobile with Reader, Sky ZIP, wired and wireless machine, 3G and wi-fi machine, Sky IOL, TEF, Sky mobile, and payment by Link. The company was founded on November 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.