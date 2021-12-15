Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Markforged stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.67. Markforged has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Markforged will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 19,329 shares of company stock worth $139,070 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,400,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $887,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

