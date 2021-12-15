Verso (NYSE:VRS) Given New $35.00 Price Target at BWS Financial

Verso (NYSE:VRS) had its price objective lifted by BWS Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

VRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Verso from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

VRS stock opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. Verso has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $591.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. Verso had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verso will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Verso by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Verso in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,440,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verso in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,156,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

