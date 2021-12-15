Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several research firms recently commented on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

NYSE:FTAI opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is -67.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter worth about $70,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.