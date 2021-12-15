A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMKBY shares. Danske raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. AlphaValue raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.46. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

