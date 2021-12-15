Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

CHCT stock opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.