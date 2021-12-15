Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Bouygues from €36.00 ($40.45) to €35.00 ($39.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $43.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.23.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

