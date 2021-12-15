Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Shares of BCC opened at $64.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.13. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,904,000 after buying an additional 246,789 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,886,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,843,000 after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,628,000 after purchasing an additional 36,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after purchasing an additional 96,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boise Cascade (BCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.