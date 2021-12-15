Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Given “Buy” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JMP Securities currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BLZE. Oppenheimer started coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 28.25.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Shares of BLZE opened at 20.57 on Tuesday. Backblaze has a 1 year low of 18.23 and a 1 year high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported -0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.18 by -0.14. As a group, research analysts predict that Backblaze will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.