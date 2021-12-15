GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 2,000 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.43) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.84) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($21.54) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,580 ($20.88) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,583.13 ($20.92).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,594.20 ($21.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £80.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,618.80 ($21.39). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,508.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,452.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.29) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($66,095.28).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

