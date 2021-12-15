GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 2,000 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.43) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.84) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($21.54) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,580 ($20.88) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,583.13 ($20.92).
Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,594.20 ($21.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £80.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,618.80 ($21.39). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,508.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,452.81.
In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.29) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($66,095.28).
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
