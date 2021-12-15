Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LEA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lear from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.33.

LEA stock opened at $182.46 on Tuesday. Lear has a 52 week low of $144.77 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lear will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 299,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,892,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth $51,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lear by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Lear by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

