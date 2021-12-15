Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.15. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$4.15, with a volume of 7,328 shares changing hands.

CFW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.90 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.68. The firm has a market cap of C$156.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$295.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.3135426 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald Mathison bought 175,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$726,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 280,466 shares in the company, valued at C$1,163,933.90. Also, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 356,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,478,586.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,392,160 shares in the company, valued at C$9,929,856.16. Insiders sold a total of 756,200 shares of company stock worth $3,693,856 over the last quarter.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

