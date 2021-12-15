Short Interest in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Drops By 69.8%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the November 15th total of 6,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 377.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 70,998 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,396,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 301.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 41,661 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $94.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

