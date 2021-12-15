Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Increases By 191.9%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 191.9% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 443.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

