Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.64. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 7,366 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHI. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth $200,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the second quarter worth $325,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

