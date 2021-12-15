Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.03

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.03 and traded as high as $10.10. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 29,149 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 40,350 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 98.1% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 652,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 322,991 shares during the period. 53.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

