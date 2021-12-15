Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $319.10.

MOH stock opened at $306.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $196.08 and a 12 month high of $316.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

