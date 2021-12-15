JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €150.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($156.18) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €138.00 ($155.06) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($148.31) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €132.27 ($148.62).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €102.50 ($115.17) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €110.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €111.87. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($112.33).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

