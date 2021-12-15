Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.94.

SAVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 909.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAVE stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

