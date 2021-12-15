Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $211.26 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 67,894 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.