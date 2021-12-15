Brokerages Expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to announce $1.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. Extra Space Storage posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $6.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $7.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $209.76 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $106.56 and a 52-week high of $214.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.11%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Earnings History and Estimates for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

