Analysts Anticipate Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Kilroy Realty reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $66.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

