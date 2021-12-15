$51.17 Million in Sales Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to post sales of $51.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.03 million and the highest is $51.30 million. Transcat reported sales of $44.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $203.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.10 million to $203.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $216.68 million, with estimates ranging from $215.36 million to $218.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRNS. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.21.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $3,055,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Transcat by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transcat by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Transcat by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $88.64 on Wednesday. Transcat has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.60 and its 200 day moving average is $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.48 million, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

